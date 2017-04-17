Salford brought down to earth by resurgent Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons secured their third consecutive victory as they ended Salford’s winning run with a 38-6 victory.

The Red Devils, missing key forwards in Lee Mossop and Ben Murdoch-Masila, were 14-0 down by half-time as Vincent Duport and Louis Anderson gave Catalans the lead along with a Luke Walsh penalty.

Duport bagged a brace in the second-half, and further tries through Krisnan Inu, Richie Myler and Tony Gigot put the game beyond doubt, making Justin Carney’s incredible full-length try insignificant.

A full round-up of Monday’s Super League and Championship action will be in next Monday’s League Express.

Dragons: Gigot, Duport, Inu, Thornley, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Garcia. Subs: Bousquet, Bosc, Simon, Margalet

Red Devils: O’Brien, Johnson, Welham, Sa’u, J Carney, T Carney, Dobson, A Walne, Tomkins, Tasi, Jones, Flanagan, Krasniqi. Subs: Lui, Kopczak, Griffin, Lannon