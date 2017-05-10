Salford CEO calls for fans to behave in Friday’s cup tie with Hull KR

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford CEO Ian Blease has called for both Red Devils and Hull KR fans to avoid a repeat of the ugly scenes which marred the last meeting of the two sides when they face each other in the Challenge Cup on Friday night.

Salford’s dramatic victory in last year’s Million Pound Game was overshadowed by crowd trouble which saw both sides eventually sanctioned by the Rugby Football League.

They meet in the Challenge Cup this weekend for the first time since KR’s relegation from Super League: and Blease wants both sets of fans to be well-behaved.

He said: “Recently the club has seen a ground swell of passionate fans openly talking about the desire to grow the support base on the ‘terraces’, and to do this they know that means attracting new families to the stadium and making the AJ Bell a welcoming child-friendly experience.

“These champions of our club are the same ones who want to avoid any of the ugly scenes that followed the Million Pound Game, and I for one thank them.

“One of the things that makes this sport, and the Challenge Cup in particular so special, is the family environment and the respect between clubs, so lets all keep this in mind regardless of the result on Friday night.”

Blease also insists he’s expecting a great game between the two sides, who are both riding high in their respective divisions.

“I was really excited when the cup draw paired us with Hull Kingston Rovers at our home, the AJ Bell Stadium. If the last time we met is anything to go by, this is a game no one will want to miss.

“KR are a historic club, and despite dropping down into the Championship this season, Tim Sheens has assembled a squad that is arguably stronger than their 2016 Super League side, and they will provide Ian Watson and the team with a real challenge.

“With a place the quarter-finals in the cup at stake, this is the kind of game that we all live for as supporters, with passion riding high and history playing its part, after all, this is a rematch of one the most jaw-dropping clashes the modern game has ever seen.

“With things really continuing to click for the team on the field, I’m sure we can make Friday night’s game memorable, both on the pitch and in the stands.”