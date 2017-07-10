Salford confirm capture of ‘The Beast’ Manu Vatuvei

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have completed the signing of Manu Vatuvei from New Zealand Warriors on an 18-month deal.

As revealed in League Express last week, the 31-year-old, dubbed as ‘The Beast’ will join the Red Devils on an immediate basis.

A New Zealand international, Vatuvei scored 152 tries in a little over 200 games for the Warriors, although he managed just one appearance this season.

“Manu is great signing for us,” Watson said.

“He has such an impact on the game from the backfield and is a real handful for opposition defences to deal with. Manu is a winner and has experience of being in those high pressure, big game situations. He will be able to bring that experience into our existing playing group which will be a massive benefit for our young squad.

“I’ve been really impressed by how committed Manu is to come over here and be part of this group. He wants to come here and win things, he is fully prepared to work hard and earn the respect of the rest of the boys through his performances.

“Just the fact that a player of Manu’s stature and experience wants to come over and play for Salford shows how far we have come as a team and as a club.”

CEO Ian Blease added: “Manu is a massive signing for us, he brings with him so much experience and knowledge which will be hugely valuable to Ian and the boys.

“He is such an aggressive and exciting player to watch, and I can’t wait to see him pulling on a red shirt, and ripping in for the Red Devils.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum



