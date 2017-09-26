Salford confirm the departure of seven

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford have confirmed the departures of Adam and Jordan Walne.

The two brothers will leave the club, adding to the growing number of players departing the club ahead of 2018.

Adam Walne has strongly been linked with a move to Huddersfield Giants, despite being offered a contract to remain at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jordan Walne will also move on at the end of the season, having only managed four appearances so far this season.

They will join Michael Dobson, Todd Carney and Olsi Krasniqi in leaving the club, with their departures previously confirmed, while Liam Bent and Connor Williams have been released.

CEO Ian Blease said: “We’d like to thank all seven players for their services to the club.

“As a club, we’d like to wish each of them all the very best for the future.”