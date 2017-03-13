Salford confirm interest in Widdop

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford chief executive Ian Blease has confirmed the club have discussed the possibility of signing Gareth Widdop.

Speaking to League Express, Blease admitted that the club would be interested in signing the England halfback amid speculation that he has decided to return to England at the end of the season.

Widdop is out of contract at the end of the season with his NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

“He would interest us,” Blease exclusively told League Express.

“We want to be a big time club, and he is a big time player. I’ve spoken to the coach about him already. Whether we could get him remains to be seen.”

