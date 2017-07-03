Salford confirm signing of League 1 star

Salford confirm signing of League 1 star

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Thunder star Derrell Olpherts.

Marwan Koukash confirmed on Twitter they had landed the Thunder ace, who has scored 14 tries in 15 appearances this seaosn.

The 25-year-old previously played for Dewsbury Rams and Hemel and can play at centre or fullback.

