Salford confirm signing of League 1 star
Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Thunder star Derrell Olpherts.
Marwan Koukash confirmed on Twitter they had landed the Thunder ace, who has scored 14 tries in 15 appearances this seaosn.
The 25-year-old previously played for Dewsbury Rams and Hemel and can play at centre or fullback.
Delighted that we have signed @DerrellOlphert1 and would like to thank Newcastle Thunder for their assistance in letting Derrell join us
— Marwan Koukash (@drmarwanK) July 3, 2017