Salford confirm “suspected serious” injury to Manu Vatuvei

Salford Red Devils are waiting to learn the extent of a training-ground injury sustained by winger Manu Vatuvei.

The Tongan international broke down in training on Friday and is feared to have suffered a serious Achilles injury.

Salford are now awaiting results of a scan to determine the severity of the injury.

“It’s terribly unfortunate that Manu has sustained an injury this close to the start of the season,” said head coach Ian Watson.

“Manu has been terrific for us since signing midway through last season and he is a massive asset for the Club both on and off the field.

“I really feel for Manu because I know how much he was looking forward to getting back out playing.”

Should Vatuvei be out for a prolonged period, it will be a huge blow to the Red Devils, who are already only operating with a 27-man squad. Watson has already been told the club does not have the resources to bring in a new recruit, which Watson had hoped to have in order to sign another outside-back.