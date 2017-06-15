Salford dispose of Wakefield to enter Challenge Cup last four

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford reached the Challenge Cup semi-final for the first time since 1998 after they cruised past Wakefield 30-6.

A superb performance saw Ian Watson’s side ease past an under-strength Wakefield side, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Ryan Lannon got the ball rolling for the Red Devils before Ben Murdoch-Masila crashed under the posts following a typically barnstorming run.

Niall Evalds, playing at fullback instead of the injured Gareth O’Brien, extended the lead to 20-0 before half-time, before second-half efforts through Greg Johnson and Craig Kopczak secured Salford’s passage into the last four.

Liam Finn grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Salford Red Devils: Evalds, Bibby, Welham, Sa’u, Johnson, Lui, Dobson, Tasi, Tomkins, Kopczak, Murdoch-Masila, Lannon, Flanagan. Subs: Griffin, Brining, T. Carney, Hauraki.

Wakefield: Grix, Gibson, Lyne, Arundel, Caton-Brown, Williams, Finn, England, Wood, A. Walker, Hadley, Ashurst, Sio. Subs: Crowther, Annakin, Hirst, Huby.

A full-page report will be in Monday’s League Express.