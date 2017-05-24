Salford to donate ticket proceeds to Manchester Arena victims

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils will let fans pay whatever they like to attend their Super League clash with Catalans Dragons, with all proceeds to be donated to the families of the victims involved in the attack on Manchester Arena.

The club has confirmed they are opening their doors to fans, who will be asked in exchange to make a donation to the families of the victims involved on Monday.

“This is a chance for the club and our supporters to show their respects to the victims of these horrible attacks, and show unity in the face of adversity,” Chairman Marwan Koukash said.

For the @SalfordDevils game on Friday , just turn up , collect free ticket and make a donation for the victims of the Manchester attack . — Marwan Koukash (@drmarwanK) May 24, 2017

CEO Ian Blease is hoping that supporters will join the club and the people of both Salford and Manchester in showing solidarity.

“Like everyone I was absolutely shocked and horrified by the attacks on Monday night. At times like these, we need come together with our neighbours and show a sign of strength, and do what we can to support the victims.”

Supporters are required to collect a ticket and submit their donation from the stadium box offices.