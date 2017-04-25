Salford draw Hull Kingston Rovers in Million Pound Game rematch

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils and Hull Kingston Rovers will meet for the first time since last year’s dramatic Million Pound Game after being drawn together in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

The Robins were relegated from Super League last year when Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal secured a golden point victory for the Red Devils to secure their Super League status.

The two clubs will now clash once again with a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals up for grabs, which will see Salford’s former director of rugby Tim Sheens return to the club following his departure ahead of the current season.

Sheens had agreed to become their head coach before their relegation, and subsequently left Salford when it was confirmed that they would play Rovers in the all-or-nothing contest.

Salford subsequently overturned an eight-point deficit with three minutes remaining, before the drop goal during golden point condemned the Robins to relegation.

Meanwhile, Swinton Lions have been rewarded for their shock victory over Huddersfield Giants with a glamorous tie at world champions, Wigan Warriors.

The Championship minnows defeated the Giants 28-24 to advance to the next round and will now visit Shaun Wane’s side.

The only League 1 outfit in the competition, Barrow Raiders, have also been rewarded with a trip to face Leeds Rhinos, while three all-Super League ties include a tasty contest between Castleford and St Helens.

There will be at least one Championship side in the quarter-final after Featherstone were drawn at home to Halifax.

Challenge Cup Sixth Round Draw:

Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders

Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity

Swinton Lions v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings