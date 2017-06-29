Salford duo join Oldham

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Championship side Oldham have signed Salford talents Matty Wilkinson and Connor Williams.

The Roughyeds have moved to bolster their squad following a string of injuries that have contributed to their drop into the Championship relegation zone.

They have signed the Red Devils pair on short-term deals, albeit hooker Wilkinson joins on a deal until the end of the season after being granted an early release from his contract.

The 21-year-old has made a handful of appearances for Halifax this season on dual-registration, and Oldham claim they have beat their Championship rivals to secure his services.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Williams has joined the club on a one-month loan.

“To bring in new blood at this stage of the season is important,” said head coach Scott Naylor.

Regarding Wilkinson, Naylor said: “We jumped at the chance to bring him in when the opportunity arose. He’s keen, fresh and of the right age.

“He’s a good, young hooker who’s been brought up in a Super League environment and he did well for Halifax on dual-reg.”

Of teenager Williams, he added: “He plays equally well at full-back or centre and there aren’t many centres about these days. “We’ve had a few injury problems in those two positions, so it made common sense to bring him in, give him some game time and have a look at him.”

Wilkinson added: “Halifax wanted to sign me, but it suited all parties for me to come to Oldham, and I’m delighted to be here,” said Wilkinson.

“I know George Tyson and Ben Davies pretty well and I can’t wait to get involved with the big challenges that lie ahead.”