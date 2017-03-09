Salford duo join Oldham

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford forwards Jordan Walne and Liam Bent have joined Championship club Oldham on a month’s loan.

The Red Devils duo have been drafted in by Scott Naylor following the injury of Roughyeds forward Phil Joy, who dislocated his shoulder in the club’s recent defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Walne made nine Super League appearances for Salford last season, while Bent spent time with League 1 club North Wales Crusaders during 2016.

Both players are in contention to play in Oldham’s Championship encounter with fierce rivals Rochdale on Sunday.