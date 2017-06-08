Salford duo sign new deals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Greg Johnson and Logan Tomkins have become the latest stars to sign new long-term deals at Salford Red Devils.

The duo have played their part in Salford’s superb start to the year, which sees them currently occupy second place in Super League.

Johnson has established himself as one of Salford’s first choice wingers this year following 10 tries in 18 appearances, while Tomkins has played 16 times this year.

They are the latest stars to sign new deals with the club, following in the footsteps of Mark Flanagan, who signed a new deal earlier this week.

Head coach Ian Watson said: “Greg is one of the best wingers in Super League when it comes to getting the team on the front foot. He’s an extremely good trainer and the shows on the field.

“Logan is one the hardest workers around, he does so much unseen work which is hugely appreciated by his teammates and coaches. His distribution is first class and he’s been the model professional since joining from Wigan.”