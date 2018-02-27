Salford face anxious wait on potential neck surgery for star

Salford boss Ian Watson has confirmed hooker Kriss Brining may need neck surgery after suffering an injury setback.

The young hooker hasn’t featured this season due to a disk bulge in his neck.

Initially, the Red Devils hoped the former York star would recover within a few weeks, but there have been no signs of progression over the last month.

As a result, the 24-year-old has been to see a specialist and is waiting to learn whether he will need surgery.

“That’s a disappointing one for us at the moment,” Watson said.

“It’s quite slow to be fair, he’s seen a specialist and he’s going to have to go back and see him again and see if he has to go and have surgery.

“It’s a big disappointment to us to be fair, especially off the season he had last year. We just want to make sure Kriss is OK going forward and see if they can fix it without surgery. We’ll know in the next week or two.”