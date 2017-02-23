Salford and Hull KR fined over crowd trouble at Million Pound Game

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Both of the teams who participated in last season’s Million Pound Game have been fined by the RFL following the unsavoury scenes which marred Salford’s victory against Hull KR.

Salford have revealed that they have accepted a £10,000 fine, with £7,500 suspended concerning crowd trouble following the Million Pound Game victory against Hull KR last October. A further suspended £3,000 from the events of the Huddersfield Giants fixture on Monday, March 28, 2016 has now been activated.

In a statement, the club revealed that they “have worked closely with the RFL throughout the investigation, and have been commended by the governing body for our cooperation and pro-activity attitude throughout the process”.

Meanwhile, Hull KR have accepted a fine of £25,000 which has been imposed on the club for the events surrounding the fixture and failure to use Best Endeavours to prevent the disorder – £20,000 of this fine will be suspended.

Salford’s statement continued: “The club would also like to thank the stadium company who have worked alongside the club, providing their expertise in crowd management, to help us deal with the incident in an effective and efficient manner.

“Although the club understands that the Million Pound Game was an emotionally charged event for all involved, the club does not condone the actions of the minority who were involved in the crowd trouble.”

Salford CEO Ian Blease said: “We accept the fine from the RFL, and are committed to working with them going forwards to ensure that the sport retains its reputation as a family game.

“There is absolutely no place in Rugby League for crowd trouble, and as a club we will not tolerate incidents such as this. I would also like to go on record to thank the majority of our supporters who are a credit to Salford. week in, week out.”