Salford forward joins Halifax on loan

Halifax have signed Salford prop Daniel Murray on a one-month loan.

The forward played for Fax last year as part of the club’s previous dual-registration link, making six appearances for Richard Marshall’s side.

“Dan fitted in really well last year and I think he has improved even further over the off-season,” head coach Richard Marshall said.

“I’ve kept my eye on him and spoken to his coaches. We must give thanks to Salford for making us aware of Dan’s availability.

“He’ll be coming with a point to prove as well because he’s a Super League quality player but we’re lucky to have him and he’ll add a bit more competition to our pack. We felt we needed a bit more experience and a bit of punch in our pack and we know what he can offer the group.

