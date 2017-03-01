Salford full-back Gareth O’Brien signs new three-year deal

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils full-back Gareth O’Brien has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2020.

O’Brien joined the Red Devils from Warrington for the 2016 season and has quickly established himself as the starting full-back, becoming a Salford cult hero after kicking the winning point in last year’s Million Pound Game.

“I’m over the moon to have extended my stay here,” he said. “I’ve loved my time at Salford so far and hopefully with the group we have we can continue to develop and make big achievements as a club.”

Salford coach admitted he was delighted to have signed O’Brien up long-term. “We’re very happy that Gareth has decided to be part of the Red Devils going forward and be part of what we are growing here at the club.

“His performances over the last year have backed up what my beliefs in Gaz were – I feel that he is an integral part of my vision for the team moving forward.

“Gareth has always been very professional in his approach, and his hard working team first mentality makes him an exciting prospect for the future, both for us, and potentially internationally.”

“Gareth is a player who has really bought into the culture we are trying to create here at the Red Devils and we’re delighted that he has chosen to stay with us,” said Salford CEO Ian Blease.

“His signature is first piece in the puzzle as we continue to build beyond this season, and there is plenty more business to be done, and more announcements to come throughout the season.”