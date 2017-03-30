Salford go joint top following victory over Saints

48 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils’ rise continued as they climbed up to third in Super League with a 22-14 victory over St Helens.

Ian Watson’s side picked up a fourth win in five games to go level on points with Hull FC, Leeds and Castleford at the top of Super League, with Michael Dobson picking up a 14-point haul.

This was a disappointing night for Keiron Cunningham’s side following a recent improvement in results, but they were underwhelming for large parts, with Theo Fages’ withdrawal after two minutes a contributing factor, before a late rally gave them hope.

But the damage was done in the first 50 minutes as they fell 14-0 behind following tries through Craig Kopczak and Dobson along with a Gareth O’Brien penalty.

Alex Walmsley and Ryan Morgan both scored to cut the deficit to four, but Dobson’s second try with five minutes to go finished the contest, despite Jonny Lomax’s late try.

Red Devils: O’Brien, Johnson, Welham, Jones, J Carney, Lui, Dobson, Tasi, Tomkins, Mossop, Murdoch-Masila Griffin, Flanagan. Subs: Kopczak, Walne, Brining, T Carney.

Saints: Lomax, Owens, Morgan, Percival, Makinson, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Douglas, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wilkin. Subs: Amor, Walker, Lee, Peyroux.