Salford hopeful of Vatuvei arrival before Wigan semi-final clash

Salford are hopeful that major signing Manu Vatuvei could be a Red Devils player before the end of the month.

League Express revealed exclusively and first on Monday how Salford had finalised a deal to bring the New Zealand international to Super League, with subsequent reports now suggesting his arrival could be imminent.

TotalRL understands those reports are indeed correct, and Vatuvei is now simply waiting on a visa before the deal is signed off and Salford unveil the winger as a major piece of recruitment for the run-in to Old Trafford.

Salford face Wigan in a mouthwatering Challenge Cup semi-final at the end of this month in Warrington, and Vatuvei could yet be available for that game if all goes to plan as expected.

When the deal is finalised, Vatuvei will sign for Salford until the end of next season, it is understood.

Vatuvei has spent his entire career with NRL side New Zealand Warriors, but is now understood to be keen on a fresh challenge in the latter years of his playing days.