Salford in the Qualifiers following Castleford defeat

Salford’s place in the Qualifiers was confirmed as they went down 24-6 to Castleford.

Jake Webster’s double moved the Tigers into third place while condemning Salford to the nervy pressure pot of the middle 8s.

Castleford went ahead after 18 minutes through Jake Webster, but the sides would go into the break at six apiece as Jake Bibby scored in the corner.

However, early second-half tries through Michael Shenton and Webster put Castleford in control, and the game was secured late on as Kieran Gill scored in the corner.

Red Devils: Chamberlain, Olpherts, Sa’u, Jones, Bibby, Lui, Shorrocks, Tasi, Wood, Nakubuwai, Lannon, McCarthy, Murray. Subs: Flanagan, Burke, Mossop, Nzoungou.

Tries: Bibby

Goals: Chamberlain

Tigers: Eden, Gill, Webster, Shenton, Clare, Laulu-Togagae, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Sene-Lefao, Moors, Millington, Milner. Subs: Holmes, Wardle, Cook, Clark.

Tries: Webster (2), Shenton, Gill

Goals: McShane (4)