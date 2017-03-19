Salford inflict first defeat on Tigers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Murdoch-Masila was the Salford hero today, scoring two tries as the Red Devils fought back to end Castleford Tigers‘ unbeaten start to the season. For the first time this season the Tigers struggled to break down an opposition defence.

But it was fullback Gareth O’Brien who sealed the 13-12 win with a late field-goal. It may not have been quite as dramatic as the one that won the Million Pound Game last year, but it sent the Salford supporters into raptures.

Luke Gale opened the scoring for the Tigers, touching down a loose ball after Salford had failed to handle a bomb.

Murdoch-Masila’s try reduced the deficit to two. But O’Brien missed the conversion and Greg Minkin powered his way over the line for his ninth try of the season to extend Castleford’s lead.

Murdoch-Masila scored a second try to get Salford to within two points, before O’Brien’s penalty and field-goal decided the outcome.

Wigan’s draw with Huddersfield means that the Tigers now fall to second in the table.

Salford gained their third win of the season, taking them up to fifth in the Super League table.

Red Devils: Gareth O’Brien, Greg Johnson, Kris Welham, Junior Sa’u, Justin Carney, Robert Lui, Michael Dobson, Adam Walne, Logan Tomkins, Lee Mossop, Ben Murdoch-Masila, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan; Subs: Kriss Brining, Olsi Krasniqi, Craig Kopczak, Todd Carney.

Tigers: Zak Hardaker, Greg Minikin, Jake Webster, Michael Shenton, Greg Eden, Ben Roberts, Luke Gale, Andy Lynch, Paul McShane, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Adam Milner; Subs: Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Matt Cook, Gadwin Springer

A full match report and photos from this game will feature in tomorrow’s League Express