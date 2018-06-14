Salford keep top eight hopes alive with win over struggling Widnes

Salford moved to within a point of the top eight with a 26-12 win over Widnes.

Greg Burke, who only left the Vikings for Salford in a swap deal last week, scored the crucial try for the hosts and condemned Francis Cummins’ side to a tenth straight Super League defeat that leaves them seven points adrift of the top eight.

Widnes had gone ahead through Tom Gilmore, only for Salford to hit back through Kris Welham’s brace.

But the Vikings held a 12-8 lead at half-time as Patrick Ah Van scored when unmarked from Gilmore’s well-weighted crossfield kick.

However, the Vikings failed to score in the second-half, with Salford crossing for 18 unanswered points. Jake Bibby brought the game level, although Rob Lui’s third missed conversion meant the scores were still level.

But Widnes were left reeling when Burke crossed for the crucial try, and things got significantly worse for the Vikings in the 69th minute when Houston was sent-off after sarcastically clapping referee James Child for showing him a yellow card.

Lui had kicked a penalty goal just before that to make the score 20-12, and he scored late on to secure the win.

Salford: Littlejohn, Olpherts, Welham, Sa’u, Bibby, Lui, Shorrocks, Tasi, Wood, Burke, McCarthy, Griffin, Lannon. Subs: Kopczak, Tomkins, Nakubuwai, Chamberlain.

Widnes: Craven, Ah Van, Runciman, Norman, Ince, Mellor, Gilmore, J Chapelhow, Johnstone, T Chapelhow, Whitley, Hauraki, Houston. Subs: Gerrard, Olbison, Farnworth, Heremaia.