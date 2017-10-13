Salford keeping tabs on Leeds youngster

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils are interested in signing Leeds’ Josh Walters.

The youngster is understood to be a target for Ian Watson ahead of next season as he continues attempts to replace the void set to be left by Ben Murdoch-Masila ahead of his proposed move to Warrington Wolves.

Walters, who scored the match-winning try for the Rhinos in the 2015 Grand Final, has struggled to establish himself under Brian McDermott.

The 22-year-old has made just nine appearances for the Super League champions this season and has featured more regularly for the club’s dual-registration partner, Featherstone Rovers.

However, the backrower may find Super League game time more frequently at the AJ Bell Stadium next season should Salford decide to pursue a move.

Although no formal interest is thought to have been received at Headingley, it’s believed Salford are keeping close tabs on his availability.