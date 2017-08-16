Salford lacking confidence, admits forward George Griffin

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford forward George Griffin admits that confidence is low in the Red Devils camp following their dismal run of form.

Ian Watson’s side slumped to a sixth straight league defeat on Friday evening against Castleford, a result that leaves them two points adrift of the play-offs with five games remaining.

Griffin, who has played 22 times for Salford this season, was a deflated figure after their defeat and he admits his side has to rediscover their early season confidence if they are to salvage their play-off aspirations.

“Our form at the moment is getting us down,” he said.

“It’s a confidence thing. We need to go back to what was working for us at the start of the season.

“We need to do what we do best and throw the ball around. Our yardage defence isn’t good enough. They’re getting out of their end too easy and we need to fix it up.”

Although a top-eight finish will be seen as a success by some due to the club’s involvement in last year’s Million Pound Game, Griffin insisted that their aspirations are much higher.

“A lot of people are saying we’ve done well just to make the eight, but we’re better than that. It would be upsetting if we didn’t make the four, given our season so far and where we finished at the end of the regular season.

“But we’re only a couple of points off the top four, that’s just a couple of wins. If we can get that in the next game it’s back in the air. We’ve lost some big players that go well for us, but the young lads need to step up now and we need to take the game to the opposition.”