Salford land Hastings coup

Salford Red Devils have managed to complete the signing of halfback Jackson Hastings for the remainder of the season.

The former Manly halfback was a free agent after his release from the Sea Eagles, but has linked up with Ian Watson’s side in what is a significant coup ahead of the remainder of the year.

The 22-year-old will link up with the Red Devils in time for the league split, with Salford almost certainly set to participate in the Qualifiers.

His arrival in Super League comes after weeks of speculation. Huddersfield had initially hoped to sign Hastings but moved on after a self-enforced deadline passed. However, the Red Devils have pursued the deal and have now secured him for the remainder of the year.

Salford’s Director of Rugby Ian Blease said: “Jackson is a signing that should rightly excite everybody in the city. He is an exciting match-winner and will slot into our set-up perfectly at this crucial time.

“A huge amount of hard work behind the scenes has gone into making this happen over the past few months and we are delighted to get it over the line. Opportunities to sign players this talented do not come along too often and it speaks volumes that we have beaten off some serious competition for his signature.

“I’d like to thank the player’s agent for all his help as well as Marwan Koukash who has honoured his pledge to support the club with the acquisition of a player.”

Head Coach Ian Watson added: “He’s a huge talent with huge potential. The fact Trent Robinson let Maloney leave the Roosters so Jackson could partner Mitchell Pearce shows his level of quality.

“Obviously there were numerous Super League clubs chasing him and we are delighted he has chosen to come to us. Hopefully together we can restart Jackson’s first-grade career

“He has been the guy we have been missing in terms of organisation and kicking game. He’s looking forward to getting over here and getting stuck in.”