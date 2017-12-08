Salford launch new away kit

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford have launched their new away strip for the 2018 season.

The alternate attire will see the Red Devils wear blue, meaning they will sport the colours of Manchester’s two major football clubs next year.

Fans have given their approval following their release, while others have drawn comparisons to previous incarnations of Wakefield Trinity’s attire, with the kit featuring red and white on the chest.

For the first time in years, I am considering buying a shirt — natalie taylor (@nstaylor8) December 8, 2017

Many fans have praised the club due to it’s nod to the past, with the new jersey a remake of their away kit from the late 80s.

Just a remake of this one which I loved too pic.twitter.com/P3PyV2sqMY — Nik Nak (@NikkiKeenan1908) December 8, 2017

Ian Watson’s side will kick-off their pre-season campaign when they face Swinton on January 14th.