Salford lose Mossop for the year

Salford’s stuttering season has received a fresh injury blow after Lee Mossop was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The former Wigan and England forward was a standout star in Ian Watson’s pack at the start of the campaign but hasn’t featured since their Challenge Cup victory over Hull Kingston Rovers in May.

He joins a growing number of Salford’s forwards that have been ruled out for the season, with Mark Flanagan and Lama Tasi already ruled out.

Youngster Connor Williams will also not feature this season due to a shoulder injury.