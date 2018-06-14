Salford miss out on Wigan winger Mullen

Luckless Salford have seen their attempts to recruit foiled once again after missing out on Wigan youngster Craig Mullen.

The Red Devils were in pursuit of the young Warriors back and thought they would be able to land him on a loan deal.

But their attempts were left in tatters as Wigan picked up injuries to Liam Forsyth and Liam Marshall, which resulted in Mullen making his debut against Wakefield last Thursday.

He is the latest player the club has missed out on at the last minute.

Earlier this year, the club thought they had a deal for Matty Russell wrapped up from Warrington, only for Toronto to launch an eleventh-hour pursuit of the Scotland international and sign him at the last minute.

Then just two weeks ago they thought they had snapped up Quentin Laulu-Togagae, but Castleford hijacked the deal within the space of 24 hours.

The club is continuing in its search for new players, with the departure of Manu Vatuvei opening up a quota spot that will allow them to recruit from overseas.