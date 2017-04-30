Salford move back into top four

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils moved back into the top four of Super League with a 30-10 victory over bottom club Widnes Vikings.

Ben Murdoch-Masila and Greg Johnson went over to put Salford in control at half time with Michael Dobson’s succesful conversions opening up a 12-0 lead.

Widnes got themselves back into the game after the break as Tom Gilmore converted his own try to halve the deficit.

The gap was soon 12 points again however as Niall Evalds touched down the Red Devils’ third try and Dobson maintained his 100% record with the boot.

Patrick Ah Van crossed to give the Vikings hope in the final quarter however Dobson notched a penalty goal minutes later.

And the hosts finished with a flurry with Murdoch-Masila scoring his second of the afternoon before Jake Bibby crashed over late on.

Salford: 5 Niall Evalds, 21 Greg Johnson, 22 Kris Welham, 3 Josh Jones, 24 Jake Bibby, 6 Rob Lui, 7 Michael Dobson, 14 Lama Tasi, 9 Logan Tomkins, 17 Adam Walne, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13 Mark Flanagan, 16 Olsi Krasniqi; Subs: 8 Craig Kopczak, 15 Ryan Lannon, 20 Kris Brining, 26 Daniel Murray.

Tries: Murdoch-Masila 2, Johnson, Evalds, Bibby, Goals: Dobson 5

Widnes: 17 Stefan Marsh, 28 Ryan Ince, 14 Chris Dean, 4 Charly Runciman, 5 Patrick Ah Van, 6 Joe Mellor, 7 Tom Gilmore, 10 Jack Buchanan, 31 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Gil Dudson, 11 Chris Houston, 12 Matt Whitley, 16 Alex Gerrard; Subs: 8 Eamon O’Carroll, 13 Hep Cahill, 18 Greg Burke, 25 Tom Olbison.

Tries: Gilmore, Ah Van Goals: Gilmore 1

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.