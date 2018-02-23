Salford off the mark with comfortable victory over Hull KR

Salford Red Devils picked up their first win of the season with a comfortable 36-12 win over Hull KR.

Gareth O’Brien scored 16 points against the side he famously relegated with a drop-goal in the 2016 Million Pound Game as Ian Watson’s side convincingly dispatched of the Robins, now coached by Watson’s old acquaintance, Tim Sheens.

The Robins were without Danny McGuire but it was in the forwards that they struggled as Salford dominated in the battle of the two packs.

KR had gone ahead in the third minute through Thomas Minns, but tries through O’Brien, Junior Sa’u and Jake Bibby gave the hosts an 18-6 half-time lead.

Rob Lui, playing against the side who had a bid rejected for him several weeks ago, scored within 60 seconds of the restart, and although Adam Quinlan provided a small glimmer of hope, two late Niall Evalds tries secured victory for Salford.

Red Devils: O’Brien, Bibby, Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Mossop, Wood, Tasi, Jones, Hauraki, McCarthy. Subs: Burgess, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Kopczak.

Robins: Quinlan, Shaw, Heffernan, Minns, Carney, Atkin, Mulhern, Jewitt, Lee, Masoe, Kavanagh, Greenwood, Mulhern. Subs: Lunt, Scruton, Tickle, Salter.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.