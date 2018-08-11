Salford pick up big win over Hull KR

Salford picked up a huge win in the Qualifiers as they defeated fellow Super League outfit Hull Kingston Rovers 28-10.

Three second-half tries secured the win for the Red Devils after a narrow first half that saw Salford 6-4 up at the break.

The teams exchanged first-half scores with Niall Evalds and Craig Hall both crossing with Ed Chamberlain kicking a penalty goal.

But Robert Lui and debutant Joey Lussick both crossed after the break to give Salford control, and despite Shaun Lunt pulling a try back, Josh Wood scored at the end to secure a memorable win that gives Salford a huge boost with three home games still remaining.

As for Hull KR, they now face a daunting trip to Toronto.