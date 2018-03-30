Salford pile more misery on woeful Catalans

Salford Red Devils picked up a third straight home win as they overcame a struggling Catalans side 32-16.

A five-try display secured an important victory for Ian Watson’s side, while leaving the Dragons reflecting on another bitterly disappointing performance.

The Red Devils raced into an early 12-0 lead through Jake Bibby and Niall Evalds, before Catalans hit back through Fouad Yaha to cut the half-time deficit to 12-4.

The teams exchanged tries through Greg Johnson and Yaha, but a Lui penalty, followed by tries through Josh Jones and Kris Welham, secured the game for Salford, with Greg Bird grabbing a late consolation for Les Dracs.

Red Devils: Evalds, Johnson, Sa’u, Welham, Bibby, Wood, Lui, Mossop, Tomkins, Kopczak, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan. Subs: Littlejohn, Nakubuwai, Tasi, Burgess.

Tries: Bibby, Evalds, Johnson, Jones, Welham.

Goals: Lui (6)

Dragons: Tierney, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Gigot, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Bird, Garcia, Baitieri. Subs: Aiton, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien.

Tries: Yaha (2), Bird

Goals: Gigot (2)