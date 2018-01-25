Salford reject Lui bid from Hull KR

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have rejected a bid from Hull Kingston Rovers for halfback Rob Lui.

The Robins have been linked with a move for 27-year-old throughout the off-season, with Tim Sheens keen to reunite with the former North Queensland halfback following their time together at Salford.

However, the Red Devils have knocked back the club’s offer, while also stating the Robins are understood to have secured another halfback.

Club Director Andrew Rosler said: “Salford Red Devils now rely completely on support from our community and increased support from our fans and sponsors to enable us maintain and strengthen our squad. Rob Lui is a key component of our plans going forward and Rob is very happy at Salford.”

“We are looking forward to starting the season next weekend against Wigan in front of a bumper crowd at the AJ Bell.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils coach Ian Watson has accused the Robins of ‘stirring things up’ after details of the conversation between the two clubs was made public.

“Perhaps clubs think we’re a bit vulnerable but Rob Lui is 100 per cent staying with us,” Watson told PA at today’s Super League launch, taking place a week before the season’s kick-off.

“To sell him a week before the season would be absolutely ridiculous. It seems strange that Hull KR are doing it now. They’re stirring things up more than anything.”