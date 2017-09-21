Salford rejected offers to move locations, reveals Marwan Koukash

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford owner Marwan Koukash has revealed that he fielded – and subsequently rejected – a number of offers to relocate the club before opting to stay in the area.

It was widely reported earlier this year that Koukash and Salford were considering a re-brand to try and boost the club’s profile, something Koukash has since said he will not be doing.

But the club will bring in a new logo as part of a new marketing strategy before Koukash admitted to PA that he was made financially lucrative offers to move the club – but says that will not be happening.

“I was presented with a number of alternatives, including financial incentives to move to other cities,” Koukash said.

“But I bought the club as Salford and I have no authority to change it.

“I am only the custodian of the club and the club will always belong to the fans and the community. I hope keeping the name Salford will bring back the people who have deserted us.