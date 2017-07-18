Salford request further allocation of Challenge Cup tickets following sales

41 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford have asked for more tickets ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final with Wigan following a high demand for tickets.

The Red Devils had sold almost 4,500 tickets by Sunday, leaving them close to filling their allocation for the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Ian Blease, the club’s CEO, has confirmed they have contacted the RFL in the hope of gaining access to more tickets so they can deal satisfy demand.

“It’s obviously a bit of success,” Blease told TotalRL.

“We’re getting the people who used to follow us following again, so we need to make sure we get them back.

“A victory would help massively, it’s a massive call but it’s a one-off game so who knows. Wigan are the cup kings, we’re the underdogs, but we feat nobody this year as we’ve shown already and we’ll give it a good go.”

It’s understood any tickets distributed to the club will be for the South Stand at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.