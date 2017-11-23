Salford reveal new playing jersey for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

By Bradley Clarkson

Salford Red Devils have revealed their home playing shirt for the upcoming 2018 season.

They have opted for the stand out red, manufactured by Steeden, and the fans are seeming to love the new design.

Their new home shirt is an updated design copied off one of their old shirts that they played in across two seasons in 1986-1988, with the four stripes across the front.

The club’s main sponsor for the 2018 season ‘Mitsubishi Motors’ takes their spot on the front of the shirt.

The 2018 home shirts are available to pre-order from the club’s official website along with their new range of training gear and are expected to arrive around the 17th of December.