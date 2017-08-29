Salford seeking stadium clarification this week

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils chief executive Ian Blease is expecting communication from the City of Salford Council this week following revelations that their co-tenants are planning to buy the AJ Bell Stadium.

Rugby union outfit Sale Sharks are trying to take control of the ground from the council and joint owners, Peel Holdings.

Sale have threatened to leave if its bid to buy the 12,000 capacity stadium is unsuccessful.

The club’s owner, Simon Orange, confirmed Salford would remain as tenants if they were successful, although the Red Devils have told League Express they have been left in the dark throughout the current process.

Speaking to League Express, Blease said he expected to be brought up to speed this week.

“I’m sure they (the Council) have something in their communication plan to be in contact with me in the next week or so.

“I’ve not been told anything at this stage. You hear rumours like everybody else does, but it would be nice to be contacted, which I’m sure will be the case in the near future.

“We want to work with the Council rather than against them. The mayor, Paul Dennett, and his trusted colleagues are helping us push the club moving forward, which is very positive for us.”