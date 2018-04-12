Salford set to snap up Matty Russell

Salford Red Devils are on the verge of signing Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell.

League Express claims the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the Scotland international, who will sign a three-year deal with the club.

Russell has been given permission to leave the Wolves having failed to establish himself in Steve Price’s plans.

A number of clubs have shown interest in the 24-year-old, although his wage demands are believed to have left a lot of clubs out of the running.

However, the Red Devils have stepped in to sign the star, and although he will be on a lower salary, it’s understood Warrington will continue to pay Russell to subsidise his £90,000 annual wage on his existing contract with the club that was due to expire at the end of next season.

Salford’s capture of Russell will bring a long end to their search for an outside back.

Ian Watson has been left light in the department since the start of the season, with the Red Devils head coach admitting he wished to add another back to his squad on the eve of the season.

His need to do so was heightened when Manu Vatuvei was ruled out for the entire season days before the season commenced, while Gareth O’Brien was sold to Toronto, further stretching Watson’s squad.

However, the Salford chief looks set to finally get his man in Russell, who has made almost 100 appearances for Warrington since joining the club ahead of the 2014 season.

He has scored 30 tries in primrose and blue and has scored five tries in 10 appearances for Scotland.