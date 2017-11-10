Salford sign teenage powerhouse Nzoungou

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of French prop Levy Nzoungou.

As reported in League Express on October 23rd, the former St Helens and Melbourne Storm academy player has joined the club after a spell in the Championship with Toulouse Olympique.

He was a part of the St Helens under 19’s side that went unbeaten in 2016, which resulted in a short spell with the NRL giants.

Following that, the 19-year-old joined Toulouse and made eight appearances last year.

“Levy is a big young athletic middle who impressed when playing for Toulouse,” said Salford head coach Ian Watson.

“I watched Levy play at Toulouse once he came back from Melbourne and the impact he made coming off the bench in the Championship showed he’d developed and learned from his experiences in Australia and at St Helens which we hope to continue here at Salford.

“His strength and leg speed made him a standout performer and his attitude in defence is a clear reflection on his time with Melbourne.”

Salford Red Devils CEO, Ian Blease, added: “Levy is an exciting new capture who I know Coach Watson has had his eye for a while now. I was delighted when we agreed terms with such a talented athlete and I’m looking forward to seeing Levy challenge for a first-team spot at the start of the new season.”