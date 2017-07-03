Salford sign ‘The Beast’

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have completed a deal to sign former New Zealand international Manu Vatuvei.

According to League Express, the 31-year-old, known to many New Zealand fans as ‘The Beast’, is set to become Salford’s first signing for 2018.

Vatuvei is contracted to NRL side New Zealand Warriors until the end of next season, but Salford have reached an agreement to bring the powerhouse winger over to England, handing the club a major boost.

This season, he has made only one appearance for the Warriors’ first team because of a combination of injuries and other players forcing their way into the team. That has opened the door on a move to Super League – and Salford have now got their man.

Read the full story in League Express.