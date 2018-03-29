Salford snap up Wigan halfback Shorrocks on loan

Salford Red Devils have signed Salford youngster Jake Shorrocks on a one-month loan from Wigan Warriors.

The 22-year-old, who has played 13 times for the Warriors, suffered a serious knee injury last year and hasn’t played a senior game since.

But he will be provided some much-needed game time by the Red Devils, and could make his debut on Easter Monday against Leeds.

“Jake is a quality young British half who featured heavily in Wigan’s first team a couple of years ago until his cruciate ligament injury, unfortunately, cut it short,” said Salford coach Ian Watson.

“He is now looking to build his reputation back up following this injury spell.

“With us being short and needing some competition in the halves and spine of the team it gives us another option.

“While we can help Jake rebuild, he can help us on the field this month and hopefully we’ll see some of Jake’s qualities which have made him one of the hottest prospects in the game.”