Salford spoil Leigh’s Magic Weekend debut

Salford Red Devils eased past 12-man Leigh Centurions 36-22 at the Magic Weekend.

Matty Fleming went over to give Leigh an early lead in their Magic debut but Ben Murdoch-Masila latched onto a Michael Dobson kick to bring Salford onto the board soon afterwards.

Mitch Brown went over for the Centurions second try, after Gareth O’Brien’s penalty goal had levelled the game, before Murdoch-Masila completed his brace.

Kris Welham and Greg Johnson touched down for the Red Devils as they moved into a 24-12 lead going into half time.

Ben Crooks’ converted effort reduced the deficit early in the second half for Leigh but Adam Higson was red-carded for a high tackle on Welham to reduce their changes significantly.

Niall Evalds made the most of the man advantage instantly before Johnson scored his second, with Matty Dawson scoring a consolation score in between them.

Dobson added a late penalty goal to seal the two points at St James’ Park.

Leigh: 1 Mitch Brown, 5 Matty Dawson, 3 Ben Crooks, 31 Matty Fleming, 2 Adam Higson, 19 Ryan Hampshire, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 29 Lachlan Burr, 21 Liam Hood, 13 Harrison Hansen, 11 Corey Paterson, 17 Atelea Vea, 12 Glenn Stewart; Subs: 8 Gareth Hock, 13 Eldi Pelisier, 15 Danny Tickle, 23 Sam Hopkins.

Tries: Fleming, Brown, Crooks, Dawson; Goals: Drinkwater 3.

Salford: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 21 Greg Johnson, 22 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sau, 5 Niall Evalds, 6 Robert Lui, 7 Michael Dobson, 8 Craig Kopczak, 9 Logan Tomkins, 14 Lama Tasi, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 3 Josh Jones, 16 Olsi Krasniqi; Subs: 12 Weller Hauraki, 13 Mark Flanagan, 15 Ryan Lannon, 20 Kris Brining.

Tries: Murdoch-Masila 2, Welham, Johnson 2, Evalds; Goals: O’Brien 1, Dobson 5.

