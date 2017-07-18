Salford strengthen their squad with capture of Tyrone McCarthy

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford have announced the signing of former Hull KR and Warrington forward Tyrone McCarthy on a “long-term contract” with immediate effect.

League Express first revealed earlier this year how McCarthy had a number of offers from Super League sides in regards to returning home from the NRL, where he has been playing with St George-Illawarra Dragons.

And McCarthy, who captained Hull KR at Wembley two seasons ago in the Challenge Cup final, will arrive this week and well in time for the Super 8s.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: “Tyrone is a really big signing for us. Not only will he bring ability and experience to the side, but also leadership – he is a bloke that leads with his actions.

“His attitude and commitment to play for his team-mates is first-class and that is exactly what we need at this stage of the season. Players like Tyrone will be a massive part of any success we will have as a team.

Salford CEO Ian Blease said: “We’ve got a young team so having someone of Tyrone’s experience and calibre will be of massive benefit, particularly as we approach the business end of the season.

“He is a great professional who will fit in well with the group we already have. As an ex-player I really admire the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch; he will be a great asset to this club. I’d like to thank St George for releasing him to us at this time.”