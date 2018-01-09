Salford takeover completed as consortium involved is revealed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The takeover of Salford Red Devils has been completed.

A consortium of supporters has taken control of the club from Marwan Koukash after The Rugby Football League approved the deal.

A new holding company, Salford RD Holdings, was set up to complete the takeover.

Today I transferred control of @SalfordDevils to a new board and would want to wish them all the very best.

My involvement with the club will be as a devoted fan and sponsor. I will also be there for the new board whenever they need my advice or support. — Marwan Koukash (@drmarwanK) January 8, 2018

The consortium includes a number of long-standing Salford supporters. Andrew Rosler, the owner of Ideal Corporate Solutions, is among those involved.

The other three members involved are Asif Latief, the Marketing Director of plant, tool and equipment hire company A-Plant, Hannah Fendall, a senior associate at accountancy firm Williamson & Croft LLP, and Dawn Fidler the founder & CEO of The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity #SuperJosh.

“This is truly an historic day for our club, as the new ownership structure puts the control of the club into the hands of the supporters,” Rosler said.

“As a new board we can’t wait to get down to business – I am sure we are at the beginning of a really exciting period in the club’s history and we look forward to working in collaboration with the supporters, businesses and the wider community of Salford to bring long overdue success to the club.”

The takeover brings an end to Marwan Koukash’s eventful five-year ownership of the club.

On Monday evening he posted on social media, saying: “It has been a very emotional day signing away the club I love but I know it is the right thing for the future of the club to do. We (fans) need to make this work by getting behind the new board.”

The process of changing ownership has been ongoing for months, with Koukash first stating his intention to hand over the club in September.