Salford the best team at the Shay in a long time – Marshall

Halifax Head Coach Richard Marshall believes that the Salford Red Devils side that beat his side 62-4 at the MBi Shay on Sunday was the best side they’d faced all year.

The Red Devils have been in great form during the Qualifiers so far with star playmaker Jackson Hastings pulling the strings and Marshall was full of praise for the opposition.

“That’s the best team that’s been to the Shay in a long time. We’ve not played a team as good as that this year. Our home form has been outstanding and for them to come and rack up 60 was very good for them.

“Jackson Hastings: Wow what a player he is! He was the orchestrator of our downfall. We talked about during the week. We knew he had some threats. We thought Robert Lui was good as well with Niall Evalds at the back. I don’t see them losing a game, they were white hot.”

Despite the good form of the visitors, Marshall was still disappointed to concede as many points as they did at home.

“I’m very disappointed to concede that many points at home in front of our faithful fans.

“We’re a young team, we need to learn. We’re learning about defence we need to start to respect the ball even more.

“We’ve earned the right to be here. We’ll go down swinging. We swung a few today but the referee should have stopped the fight.