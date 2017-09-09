Salford thrash Giants to keep top four hopes alive

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils kept their top four hopes alive with a comprehensive 52-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Gareth O’Brien slotted an early penalty goal before Kris Welham and Tyrone McCarthy’s tries saw Salford race into a 14-0 lead.

Manu Vatuvei added a third try before Welham’s second and Niall Evalds score continue the hosts dominance.

Jermaine McGillvary pulled a try back just before half time however Vatuvei completed his brace moments after the restart and Jake Bibby brought around the 40-point mark.

Oliver Roberts crossed for Huddersfield’s second with Ryan Hinchcliffe closing the scoring after Ben Murdoch-Masila and Josh Jones had seen Salford surpass a half-century of points.

Salford: 5 Niall Evalds, 24 Jake Bibby, 22 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sa’u, 31 Manu Vatuvei, 6 Rob Lui, 1 Gareth O’Brien, 8 Craig Kopczak, 9 Logan Tomkins, 12 Weller Hauraki, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 3 Josh Jones, 32 Tyrone McCarthy; Subs: 15 Ryan Lannon, 17 Adam Walne, 18 Jordan Walne, 20 Kriss Brining.

Tries: Welham 2, McCarthy, Vatuvei 2, Evalds, Bibby, Murdoch-Masila, Jones; Goals: O’Brien 8.

Huddersfield: 35 Jordan Rankin, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 30 Alex Mellor, 34 Jordan Turner, 21 Gene Ormsby, 4 Lee Gaskell, 6 Danny Brough, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 14 Kruise Leeming, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 16 Oliver Roberts, 12 Dale Ferguson, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 8 Sam Rapira, 13 Michael Lawrence, 18 Paul Clough, 31 Adam O’Brien.

Tries: McGillvary, Roberts, Hinchcliffe; Goals: Brough 1.

