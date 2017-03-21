Salford to entertain Toronto in Challenge Cup fifth round

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils will host Toronto Wolfpack in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

The Canadian club will get their first taste of competitive action against Super League opposition having progressed to the fifth round stage following victories over Siddal and London Broncos.

The game will see Brian Noble return to Salford after he was removed from his role as head coach in 2014.

Elsewhere, Leigh and Hull Kingston Rovers will face one another, just months after the Centurions replaced the Robins in Super League.

Doncaster have been handed the lucrative tie in the shape of a trip to Headingley to face Leeds, while the Heavy Woollen Derby will be showcased in cup action after Dewsbury were drawn at home to feirce rivals Batley.

There will also be at least one League 1 side in the last 16 of the competition after York City Knights were pitted against Barrow Raiders.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw:

Leigh Centurions v Hull Kingston Rovers

Featherstone Rovers v Oldham

Leeds Rhinos v Doncaster

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack

Whitehaven/Oxford v Halifax

Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs

Huddersfield Giants v Swinton Lions

York City Knights v Barrow Raiders