Salford “to undertake club research”

Salford Red Devils have outlined plans to commence a market research strategy described as the biggest in the club’s history.

Speculation has been rife in recent days regarding the club potentially rebranding and dropping Salford from their name.

The club did not go as far as addressing those rumours directly in a statement released on Thursday evening, but they did confirm that they are to explore possibilities that could help the club develop on the field.

Robbie Hunter-Paul, a former Salford player, will drive the initiative after he was hired recently to a media consultancy role.

“The club has great ambition for the future which we’re delighted is being realised on the field,” he said.

“Our focus now is to compliment that success off the field. To achieve this, we are entering a phase of engagement and understanding with you the supporters. Your passion is something we want to keep at the heart of this process.

“Marwan brought me into the club to identify key aspects of our heritage and uncover what makes the club unique. This can then be used to realise the potential of our future.

“We are wasting no time and the research will be conducted in a number of ways, including face-to-face interviews, focus groups, and a mass digital survey which will be published on Monday night.

“This is just the start of the journey in which your honest feedback will play an integral part of our growth.”