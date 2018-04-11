Salford unveil eye-catching Magic Weekend shirt to honour Manchester tragedy

Salford Red Devils have revealed their Magic Weekend shirt for this season – which will once again unite the cities of Salford and Manchester and honour the memories of those who lost their lives in last year’s Manchester Arena tragedy.

Salford raised almost £50,000 in the aftermath of last year’s atrocities, in which 22 people were killed, as part of the emergency fund created for the victims’ families.

And Salford will once again pay their respects this year – this time by playing in a limited edition ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ charity kit for the game, featuring the iconic bee logo on the chest with proceeds going to the victim’s families.

Red Devils Managing Director Ian Laithwaite said: “One year on our community remains very much affected by the events of that night. Many supporters, not just from Salford but from the rugby league family as a whole, know of people caught up in the tragic events and when we sat down to decide who we should support with our Magic Weekend shirt this season, the decision was made in an instant.

“The timing of Magic Weekend on the eve of the anniversary will be a poignant one for families across the North of England, and we are proud to be a able to play a small part in the events being held to commemorate those who lost their lives so needlessly.

“Many of our fans, staff, players and partners attend the Arena on a regular basis with their families, or live in Manchester. It is therefore something close to all of our hearts.”