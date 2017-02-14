Salford welcome back key duo for Huddersfield clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have received a double injury boost ahead of their Betfred Super League clash with Huddersfield.

Josh Jones and Logan Tomkins have been named in the 19-man squad for the visit to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The duo replaces Josh Wood and Jordan Walne in the squad for the contest as they go in search of their first win of the season.

Here it is! Our 19 man squad to take on Huddersfield on Thursday! For tickets call: 0161 786 1574 #WeAreSalford pic.twitter.com/E5AG7VWy6k — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) February 14, 2017

As for Huddersfield, Rick Stone has made one expected change to his squad with Sam Rapira replacing Tom Symonds, who has a knee injury.

Giants’ 19-man squad to face Salford: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor